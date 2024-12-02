Klarna to implement payments solution for Arcadia Group

The announcement marks an expansion of the two companies’ existing partnership for online consumer finance, launched in September 2016.

Shoppers across the Arcadia Group, whose brands include Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins, can now use Klarna’s Pay later and Slice it to purchase products online. Pay later lets shoppers place an order entering only a few personal details, receive their goods and pay in 30 days after delivery, interest-free and with no fee for the service. With Slice it, shoppers can spread the cost of their goods over time for baskets over GBP 60.