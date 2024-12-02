Klarna integrates pay later service for The Fragrance Shop

Due to this integration, shoppers will be able to receive their products and pay for them 30 days later, with no interest or fees. For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

The launch comes as The Fragrance Shop seeks to help shoppers purchase their favourite perfumes at any time throughout the month. Featuring over 130 fragrance brands including Dior, Lacoste, D&G and Hugo Boss, the retailer aims to make luxury fragrance more accessible for its customers.