Klarna goes live in 110+ schuh stores across the UK

With Klarna’s payment products already live on the schuh websites in the UK and Germany, the extended partnership means that Klarna’s Pay in 3 will now be available in-store.

schuh will become one of the first major retailers to roll out Klarna’s Pay in 3 service across its store portfolio in the UK, available at over 110 stores before Christmas.

The integration of Klarna’s in-store payment service emphasises schuh’s focus on developing an omnichannel strategy, offering streamlined consumer financing right at the POS. schuh customers will receive a mobile notification to start the in-store application of Pay in 3, followed by three steps of personal detail entry and a real-time decision made in seconds.

The move opens up the payment opportunities to consumers who choose to visit on foot rather than online, supporting schuh’s new TwentyTwenty in-store concept.