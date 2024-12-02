Klarna, Abercrombie & Fitch announce expanded partnership

Later in 2019, UK customers at Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister Co. will have access to Klarna’s Pay in 3 product, and customers in the US can use Klarna’s Pay in 4 product. These services allow customers to pay for their purchase in three or four instalments, respectively, over a two-month time period.

Abercrombie & Fitch currently offers Klarna’s Pay Later service to its customers in Germany, which gives shoppers up to 14 days to pay after their order has been delivered. This evolved partnership to the US and the UK with Klarna is part of the retailer’s continued investment in its online and digital capabilities, as well as its ongoing focus on streamlining the overall customer experience.

