Kinguin launches carrier billing with Fortumo

Kinguin users can now purchase games and in-game items from Kinguin by charging payments to their mobile phone bill, without the need for a credit card.

Kinguins gaming portfolio ranges from downloadable games to CS:GO skins. Gamers can buy these items through carrier billing with Fortumo and make payments without having to sign up for additional accounts or enter their credit card details.

Carrier billing is the third most popular payment method for digital gaming transactions globally, after bank card and eWallet payments, businesswire.com cites. The payment method is most popular in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific due to low ownership of bank cards. Only 24% of Brazilian, 14% of Russian and 3% of Thai young adults (15-24 year olds) own a credit card, the site continues. This means most gamers in emerging markets are unable to make payments online. Carrier billing solves this issue by enabling payments for a younger, unbanked audience, but also for those users who are reluctant to share their credit card details online.