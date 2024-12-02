Kill Bill integrates Dwolla to assist bank transfers

The new addition seamlessly connects Dwollas White Label or Co-branded platform for Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers to Kill Bills platform for subscription billing, allowing mutual customers to drive efficiency from their payment operations. The Dwolla platform provides a RESTful API for ACH services, allowing partnering applications to securely verify and manage customers, add and verify funding sources, and initiate and settle transactions. While typical bank to bank transfers can take up to a week to be processed, Dwolla can make funds available as soon as next business day.

Kill Bill allows ecommerce companies to process recurring and one-off payments across 250 payment methods all around the world. The new turnkey Dwolla connector integrates seamlessly into the Kill Bill platform, with no change required for existing analytics and revenue recognition reports offered by Kill Bill.