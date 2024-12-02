KeyBank boosts mobile payments with Android Pay

With Android Pay, KeyBank clients can use their Android phones to make purchases anywhere contactless payments are accepted, as well as in supported mobile apps.

In addition to launching Android Pay along with Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, clients can add new payees or manage their bill payees directly from their mobile device.

Key traces its history back more than 160 years and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. It provides deposit, lending, cash management and investment services to individuals, small and medium-sized business under the name KeyBank National Association.