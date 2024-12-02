KCB Bank, GoSwiff to deploy mobile payments in Rwanda

The new mobile payment service will make it possible for businesses of any size to accept digital payments in Rwanda, with the simple use of a mobile application and an mPOS terminal.

In addition, the mPOS system is set to bring efficiencies in areas like mass collection of insurance premiums, collection of public payments and market purchases.

KCB Bank Group is East Africa’s largest commercial Bank that was established in 1896 in Kenya. Over the years, the Bank has grown and spread into Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi completing the East African circuit in the year 2012.

GoSwiff is a provider of payment acceptance solutions and offers an integrated white label platform for mobile and in-store payments. The company is headquartered in Singapore and currently has operations in 25 countries around the world.

The introduction of the mPOS solution, a first of its kind in Rwanda, coincides with the World Economic Forum in Kigali, which is emphasizing the need for Africa’s key decision makers to pursue new approaches for structural transformation in response to rapid technological changes.