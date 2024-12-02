Judopay and Visas CyberSource bring in-app payments to merchants globally

Judopay enables merchants to accept in-app payments by helping development teams integrate in-app mobile payments technology with three lines of code, whilst retaining their existing acquiring bank relationship.

The partnership provides Judopay with extensibility to broaden its reach and offer in-app payments on a global scale using CyberSource’s payment management platform. The companies are working collaboratively to help accelerate the adoption of mobile payments for consumers and merchants.

The partnership comes at a time when mobile payments are predicted to grow twice as fast as traditional e-commerce, driven by consumer demand for anytime, anywhere, everywhere experiences through mobile and app adoption.