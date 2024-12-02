JP Morgan picks Bora to automate SUA B2B payments

With Bora’s Payer Direct Hub (PDH) on board, JP Morgan’s clients will be able to encourage suppliers to adopt virtual card payments.

The platform aims to streamline the accounts receivable process, cut costs and improve cash flow with straight-through transaction processing and remittance posting of virtual card payments to suppliers.

Bora’s PDH is a patented business-to-business Buyer-Initiated Payment (BIP) service for purchase cards.