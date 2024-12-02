Jifiti rolls out B2B BNPL solution

With the addition of B2B financing, Jifiti now facilitates every Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) option for banks, lenders, and merchants globally, online and in-store, through a single platform. Merchants that would like to offer B2B-embedded financing can connect to Jifiti's platform via ecommerce plugins, a simple API integration or use Jifiti's zero-integration virtual card technology.











Giving customers more ways to pay

Jifiti is rolling out its B2B solution to multiple partners across international markets, including top retail brands and financial institutions. Merchants can now support their business customers seamlessly by offering them more payment options that were not previously available to them. Business buyers require specialised BNPL solutions as the purchasing amounts are higher, approvals are more complex and they require different loan terms than consumers.

Jifiti's modular platform supports every BNPL option, including split payments, instalment loans, lines of credit, and now B2B loans. As the platform is white-labeled, the financial institution and merchant retain full customer and data ownership and are able to build brand loyalty.

Representatives from Jifiti said that the B2B market was the next logical step in their journey at Jifiti. They aim to give every customer the financing that suits their needs. Now, Jifiti can help its bank and merchant partners extend that same level of customisation to their business customers through specialised B2B-embedded finance.





More details on Jifiti

Jifiti is a fintech company that powers point-of-sale financing for banks, lenders, and merchants. The company's white-labeled Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform provides banks and lenders with technology to easily deploy and scale their competitive consumer loan programmes at any merchant's point-of-sale, online or in-store, and via call centre.

