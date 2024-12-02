JetPay Payment Services joins forces with LifeMed ID for medical services kiosks

Under the agreement, JetPay will provide LifeMed’s product, the medical services kiosk, which is expected to streamline hospitals and office check-ins, providing data to doctors and allowing bill payments. Patients can sign-in for appointments using their LifeMed ID which contains all of their patient records and identity verifications.

LifeMed ID integrates the use of patient smart cards and biometric devices into the healthcare workflow providing information exchange between caregivers, medical facilities and patients.

JetPay is a provider of vertically integrated services for businesses including card acceptance, processing, payroll, payroll tax filing and other financial transactions. JetPay provides customers with payment services, including batch processing, authorisation, cheque guarantee and cheque conversion.

In recent news, JetPay Card Services has appointed Ralph A. Bianco as Executive Vice President and General Manager.