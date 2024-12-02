JD.com to launch ecommerce website in Russia

According to East-West Digital News research, in 2014, Russian cross-border transactions peaked to USD 4 billion, as sales rose 75% to 70 million units. The same source added that Chinese Internet companies account for 70% of the volume, and half of the value.

JD.com has already agreed to accept online payments in Russia, through Qiwi and Sberbank of Russia’s Yandex. The Chinese company also agreed to collaborate with SPSR Express, a local express-delivery operator, to ship goods within Russia.