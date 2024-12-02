JD.com, Mellanox set up innovation lab to boost technology

A key technology that JD.com has developed is JD Camera+, an application for image recognition and similar image search in mobile terminals. JD Camera+ allows customers to search for their favorites products with a photo rather than detailed language descriptions.

JD.com-Mellanox Joint Innovative Lab will use image processing and cogitative computing technologies to drive innovation in finance, ecommerce, logistics and intelligence applications. The JD.com-Mellanox Joint Innovation Lab will first deploy new solutions and technologies within JD.com so as to provide a new level of user experience to its customers.