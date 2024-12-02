JD.com increases sales with 47 percent in 2016

The total value of goods sold on JD.com, which includes sales of merchandise it owns and sales by other merchants selling on JD.com, increased 46.4% to USD 30.4 billion in the Q4 of 2016 from USD 20.8 billion in Q4 of 2015.

For the full year of 2016, consumers purchased USD 94.8 billion worth of products on JD.com, an increase of 47.0% from USD 64.8 billion in 2015.

JD.com reported its net revenue grew 47.1% to USD 11.6 billion in Q4 2016 from USD 7.91 billion in the Q4 of 2015 due to the strong performance of shopping events in the November and the December holiday season. JD.com also narrowed its loss in the Q4 of 2016 to USD 61.8 million from USD 588 million during the same period in 2015.

The company reported the number of active customer accounts increased by 46% to 226.6 million in 2016. A quarter of of new users came from mobile social media operator WeChat and QQ, both operated by Tencent Group.

JD.com also deepened its collaboration with Walmart, which in 2016 raised its stake in JD.com to 10%. Walmart opened an online store on JD.com’s marketplace for its membership grocery chain Sam’s Club in the Q4 of 2016. The e-retailer also has connected with 58 Walmart stores in China to help those stores sell grocery products to nearby online shoppers.

For the Q4 ended Dec. 31, JD.com reported revenue of USD 11.6 billion up 47.1% from USD 7.91 billion in Q4 2015, net loss of USD 61.8 million, compared with USD 588 million for the same period in 2015. Gross merchandise value of goods sold on JD.com increased 46.4% to USD 30.4 billion from USD 20.8 billion in the Q4 of 2015. JD.com had over 120,000 merchants on its online marketplace and 120,622 full-time employees.

For 2016, JD.com reported net revenue of USD 37.7 billion, an increase of 44% from 2015. Revenues from services and other sources, mainly related to the company’s e-commerce platform business, increased by 66% in 2016. Loss was USD 300 million, compared to USD 940 million for 2015. Growth merchandise value (GMV) of USD 95.4 billion meant an increase of 47.0% compared with USD 64.9 billion in 2015.