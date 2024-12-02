J.D. Power study: POS payment landscape





This new program consists of four interconnected J.D. Power syndicated studies focused on understanding consumer preference and experience with the various forms of POS payment options. These studies are the POS Choice Satisfaction Study, Debit Card Satisfaction Study, Digital Wallet Satisfaction Study and BNPL Satisfaction Study. The program aims to deliver a detailed view of changing patterns of consumer behaviour and preference for different forms of POS payment.













Whether consumers have swiped, tapped, dipped, waved a wrist or held a device near a card reader at a retail location, the chances are that they have made use of some form of digital, POS payment option in addition to cash. As per the press release, J.D. Power has stated that by analysing consumer behaviour across the proliferation of POS payment types and consumer personas, it has been able to provide insights on what’s driving utilisation and what steps brands need to take to scale POS payment products.

Key findings from the four studies regarding US consumers

Debit cards dominate POS marketplace: despite the widespread availability of new forms of digital payment, debit cards are used by more consumers than any other form of payment at the point-of-sale, with 78% of consumers indicating that they use debit cards for purchases. Debit cards are followed by cash (74%), credit cards (66%), digital wallets (36%), gift cards (33%), BNPL (28%), merchant apps (20%), checks (19%), prepaid cards (14%), pay by bank (7%), and cryptocurrency (3%).

A typical consumer uses multiple payment options in different scenarios: on average, consumers use 4.1 different payment methods, and the reasons given for each vary. These reasons could be ease of use or the perception of social status associated with different forms of payment.

More than half of consumers used non-traditional payment methods in the past 90 days: a majority (55%) of consumers say they have been using newer forms of digital payment methods, such as digital wallets, BNPL, merchant apps, and even cryptocurrency. The most frequently used of these are digital wallets (36%) and BNPL (28%).

Distinct consumer segments: based on patterns of consumer behaviour and customer satisfaction with the multiple forms of POS payment methods, J.D. Power has identified six distinct consumer personas that POS payment brands can use to segment the market and target their offerings. These personas are experimenters, borrowers, rewards optimisers, security seekers, budgeters, and minimalists.

Financial health influences behaviour: J.D. Power measured the financial health of consumers since 2020 and embedded those measurements into the Customer POS Payment Program. The results validate the influence consumer financial health has on POS decision-making and indicate how behaviours are likely to change with economic conditions.

The J.D. Power Consumer POS Payment Program measures usage behaviours and customer satisfaction with 11 POS payment methods and 30 POS payment brands that offer debit cards, digital wallets, and BNPL loans. Collectively, the studies captured the responses of 62,635 consumers and were fielded from April through June 2023.





About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics provider. It uses big data, AI, and algorithmic modelling capabilities to understand consumer behaviour. J.D. Power aims to deliver industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products. Based in the US, J.D. Power has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.