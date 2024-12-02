JCPenney shuts down Apple Pay support from its stores and mobile app

The withdrawal of support for Apple’s digital payment system was confirmed by the companys customer service Twitter account in response to a query, according to online publication Mac Rumors. Moreover, the option to use Apple Pay at checkout in the JCPenney iOS app has also been removed.

In a statement to TechCrunch, JCPenney announced that it stopped supporting Apple Pay and other contactless payments because of an April 13 deadline from Visa for retiring legacy magnetic stripe (MSD) contactless technology in favour of more secure EMV technology, the online publication added. As a result of this mandate, the store decided to suspend all contactless payment options until a later date.

JCPenney began trialling Apple Pay in late 2015, before rolling it out to all of its stores across the US and adding support for the payment method to its app for iPhone and iPad shortly after. The retailer also made its credit card available on Apple Pay, enabling customers to earn shopping points through its JCPenney Rewards loyalty program, directly in the Wallet app on iPhone.