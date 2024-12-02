JCBI, Truevo sign agreement for JCB Cards acceptance

With this agreement in place, the two companies will target to go live in early 2018. JCB will be able to expand the card acceptance, while the European provider of Mobile POS and ecommerce services will enlarge its network, allowing retailers to potentially attract JCBs 106 million worldwide card member base to its business and extending JCB services to both on-line and physical POS terminals.

Truevo Payments is a MFSA licensed financial institution based in Malta, which offers a wide range of payment services across multiple channels. Their solutions include ecommerce, mobile and virtual point-of-sale, also providing hardware, software, transaction processing, acquiring and fraud screening.