JCB joins nexo Standards as principal member

nexo Standards, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, works on behalf of all card payment stakeholders to harmonise contact and contactless card payment acceptance. By developing new protocols and implementation specifications which promote interoperability between card acceptance and acquiring solutions, together with integrated retail and terminal management systems, nexo Standards is developing a new generation of universal card payment standards.

As a Principal Member, JCB will validate that JCB’s technical requirements for card payments and cash withdrawals are supported by nexo protocols, with a particular focus on the nexo-FAST suite of specifications. nexo-FAST specs provide an unambiguous description of the application on an EMV Chip and PIN payment terminal which delivers compliance with the European Payments Council’s SEPA Cards Framework. By establishing common standards in this area, nexo-FAST enables a uniform transaction user experience across all payment networks utilising SEPA compliant terminals.

It also provides a one-stop-shop for EMV and SEPA compliant terminal testing, reducing the risk of interoperability obstacles emerging between payment applications and, as a result, promoting an open market for EMV and SEPA terminals.

As a result of JCB’s participation in nexo Standards, payment acceptors, processors, payment service providers and vendors will soon be able to implement JCB contact and contactless transaction kernels into their EMV and SEPA compliant terminals as specified by nexo-FAST. They will also be able to test their implementations using JCB’s test cases for common certification, ensuring their terminals will accept JCB payments without issue once deployed.