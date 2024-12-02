Izicap partners Ingenico Group

The customer loyalty solution via Izicaps Card-Linked Marketing payment card will be available in HTML5 on Ingenico Groups Telium Tetra Marketplace as soon as it is rolled out. By adding Teliums services, Telium Tetra combines payment applications with business applications, in order to allow merchants to improve their in-store interaction with customers.

This goal is shared by Izicap, which wants to provide franchised and independent merchants with the same customer relationship marketing tools as retail giants. By transforming consumers bank cards into loyalty cards, and existing payment terminals into customer relationship management tools, Izicap provides small merchants with a comprehensive and tailor-made marketing programme that provides sales statistics and analyses, monitors visits and average baskets, compares results with those of other banners in the sector, and lastly, recommends and sets up targeted loyalty offers.

