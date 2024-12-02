iZettle rolls out contactless card reader across Europe

Already available to buy in the UK and Germany, iZettles Pro Contactless reader supports both chip-and-pin and contactless payments, including out-of-the-box support for Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Following the introduction of the Card Reader Pro Contactless, iZettle will also launch iZettle Advance, a new way for small businesses to obtain access to extra capital by receiving an advance on future card sales. iZettle users eligible for iZettle Advance will be pre-assessed for financing, so there’s no need for any daunting paperwork. Upon approval, users will see funds deposited within days, and payback occurs automatically as a fraction of card sales.