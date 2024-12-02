iZettle raises EUR 60 mln to boost development

The investors include Intel Capital and Zouk Capital, and debt funding from Victory Park Capital.

Founded out of Sweden in 2010, iZettle targets small to medium-sized businesses with easy-to-use hardware and software, including a physical bank card reader and an app that allows merchants to accept card payments from customers through mobile devices.

iZettle has been focused on Europe, including its native Sweden, Germany, Spain, and the UK, but it has also launched in Mexico and Brazil.

The Stockholm-based startup had previously raised around EUR 140 million, including another EUR 60 million round in late 2015, and with this latest cash bounty, it plans to expand its product offering and “prepare the company for next stages of growth,” according to a statement.

There are still no plans to launch in North America, reports VentureBeat.