iZettle helps small businesses sell anywhere with new ecommerce platform

iZettle E-commerce lets small business owners set up and customise a brand new webshop or start selling across multiple channels online, including social media, blogs and existing websites. The platform, also keeps track of all sales and inventory.

This launch is part of iZettle’s strategy to extend its commerce platform by offering a wider range of affordable tools to small businesses. ecommerce is becoming an increasingly important part of total retail sales in iZettle’s key markets, where the UK dominates in Europe with total sales value through ecommerce estimated at GBP 77 billion in 2017.