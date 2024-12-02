iZettle and UnionPay International united for pan-EU SME increased acceptance

The company’s card reader, iZettle Reader, is the first of its kind to accept UnionPay, across its ten markets in Europe. Today’s partnership will allow millions of Chinese visiting Europe to pay for goods and services using their UnionPay cards with iZettle merchants.

The transaction fee with UnionPay cards will be the same as for all other supported cards, including American Express, Visa, MasterCard, V Pay, Electron, Diners Club, JCB and Maestro.

Johan Bendz, Chief Marketing Officer at iZettle, says, “This partnership will help the hundreds of thousands of business owners that use iZettle sell more by accepting more payment alternatives. Now, our merchants no longer need to turn away business from the millions of Chinese that visit Europe each year.”

In September 2016, the company acquired intelligentpos, aUK’s cloud based point of sale company, creating a ‘one-stop-shop’ for commerce in store and on the go for growing businesses.