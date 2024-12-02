iZettle acquires intelligentpos to create one-stop-shops

This strategic acquisition is part of iZettle’s plans to move beyond payments and offer a wide range of services to small businesses by creating a ‘one-stop-shop’ for commerce in store and on the go for growing businesses.

intelligentpos offers advanced point of sales features including: table management, which gives restaurants a bird’s eye view of their tables and helps them provide a higher level of service; stock management, which helps merchants make sure they never run out of their customers’ favourite products; and advance reporting that helps users make informed decisions about their business.

In July 2016, Square, a mobile payments company, has incorporated a business called Squareup Europe in Britain, lining itself up for its first incursion into Europe. It will be interesting to see how the mPOS market in Europe will look like in the coming months.