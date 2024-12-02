IXOPAY rebrands corporate identity

The main goal of the new website is to offer a better overview of the platform and its features. The company will regularly publish news, success stories, invitation to industry events, announcements of new features and background information, to keep website visitors informed of developments within the payment platform.

IXOPAY is a PCI-certified payment platform for white label clients and enterprise merchants. Their platform, featuring functionalities like Risk Management, Smart Routing and Cascading, allows companies to offer payment methods to their customers around the world.

For more information about IXOPAY, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.