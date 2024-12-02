Ixaris inks with Amadeus for B2B Wallet Prepaid

The agreement underpins the launch, earlier this year, of Amadeus global prepaid virtual card offering, the MasterCard branded Amadeus B2B Wallet Prepaid. As part of the collaboration, Ixaris and Amadeus have established a joint, dedicated business development team, focused on meeting the constantly evolving needs of the travel industry, as well as enabling efficient and cost effective settlement of all supplier payments.

Accordin to Ixaris Group “this development is a strong endorsement of our strategy to develop B2B payments that suit specific industries and, as is the case with Amadeus, supplying the payment capability to innovative and disruptive companies.”

In addition, Amadeus claims that “travel agent customers have been requesting prepaid virtual payments for some time. With this development, we can now offer the ultimate flexible, global solution.”

Ixaris is specialized in payments technology. The company provides payments solutions for any business that needs to send or receive money, from global banks to innovative mobile start-ups.

Amadeus B2B Wallet Prepaid Card is issued by IDT Financial Services Limited pursuant to a license from MasterCard International. MasterCard and the MasterCard Brand Mark are registered trademarks of MasterCard International.