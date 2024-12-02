Italy: Banzai starts IPO offer

Moreover, it aims to list up to 39.4% of its capital on the Milan bourse, e-commercefacts.com reports. The marketplace runs ePRICE, with more than 600k products catalogue, Saldiprivati or GialloZafferano e-tailers. Ainio ecommerce players plans to keep 21.45% of company’s capital.

The Italian e-tailer reached 18.2 million monthly unique visitors in October 2014 and has ranked fourth right after Google, Facebook and Microsoft, with an audience which represents a 63% of Italian internet users. Banzai revenues were EUR 120 million in January – September 2014.

