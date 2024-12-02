IRP Commerce envisions artificial intelligence as a spur to ecommerce growth

For the IRP Commerce platform, DeepAgent analyses data and find the actions that could lead to profitability, parentherald.com reports. The system predicts and guides the ecommerce companys moves needed to maximize its online sales.

From ecommerce, probabilities data are collected in the IRP Cloud and the DeepAgent is using statistical and Machine Learning algorithms to analyse information and propose the steps to take. This allows the companys management to remove speculation associated with ecommerce sales.

According to Daniel Loughlin, IRP Commerce founder, cited by the source via Belfast Telegraph, it can be challenging to find a practical use for artificial intelligence in business. However, IRP Commerce decided to us AI to increase its online revenues.

Loughlin added that the ecommerce industry is inefficient and deeply complex, but with the development of DeepAgent technology all this can change. Ecommerce companies could benefit of a huge advantage over competition by using the DeepAgent AI. The artificial intelligence system informs businesses the best course of action to grow and increase their market share.

Meanwhile, PayPal is growing the reliance of its security system on deep learning artificial intelligence technology and, due to the implementation of artificial intelligence algorithms, the company can spot now possible fraud without errors. The AI algorithms review patterns of likely fraud in databases and mine data from the customers purchasing history.