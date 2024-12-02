



In a bid to further support Irish Bank PTSB’s commercial customers, the bank expanded its agreement with Worldpay, allowing them to benefit from additional merchant services. Coming as an addition to the bank’s existing suite of payment solutions, the current announcement enables customers to have access to new services from Worldpay, including ecommerce and ePOS. By utilising Worldpay’s ecommerce platform, businesses are set to be able to trade online globally, while the ePOS delivers an inclusive and integrated payment solution.











In addition, the partnership enables Irish Bank PTSB to access Worldpay DCC, a Dynamic Currency Conversion service that allows cardholders to conduct payments in their preferred currency. Also, to further support Irish businesses meet the increasing demand for optimised payment solutions, PTSB is set to use Worldpay to expand its merchant services offering. Officials from Irish Bank PTSB underlined that to achieve its commitment to improving its solutions and delivering optimised customer experiences, the bank needs to provide advanced merchant services solutions to both existing and new customers. By teaming up with Worldpay, the bank plans to offer new payment solutions that allow customers to expand their businesses and accept transactions across all channels.Furthermore, representatives from Worldpay mentioned their company’s allegiance to assisting PTSB in scaling its commercial banking solutions. The firm is centring its efforts on simplifying how businesses manage their payments in-store, online, and over the phone. By forging this collaboration, the two organisations intend to provide payment solutions that meet the needs and requirements of customers conveniently and efficiently.

