iPhone overtakes iPad in ecommerce transactions in the UK- report

Almost half of ecommerce transactions in the UK (48.9%) during Q1 2016 took place on a mobile device - up 6% YoY. A fifth (19%) of all UK ecommerce transactions took place on iPhones, up 7% in the 12 months since Apple Pay launched and more than the volume conducted on iPads.

The widespread adoption of smartphones with larger screens is improving the m-commerce experience, says a report from Ovum, The Future of Ecommerce: The Road to 2026, alongside which Criteos findings were published.

The driving force behind mobile commerce is the use of apps, says Criteo, constituting almost two-thirds (65%) of mobile transactions globally, and 35% taking place via the mobile web. Fashion and luxury and mass merchant retail industries in the UK were found to be the most advanced with respect to mobile commerce with 55% and 50% of all ecommerce transactions taking place on a mobile device respectively.