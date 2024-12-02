iOS 9 adds loyalty cards to Apple Pay

As a result, in iOS 9, users will be able to access the Wallet app by double-clicking the Home button when the iPhone is locked. The ability to store retail credit cards like the JCPenney Credit Card and the Kohl’s Charge card will soon be supported in the Wallet app. And consumers will also be able to add loyalty cards like MyPanera and Dunkin’ Donuts DD Perks.

New features added with iOS 9 include: discover places that accept Apple Pay; 3D Touch for controlling quick actions on iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus; add the iCloud drive app on the home screen; low power option and usage information; caller ID support; customize the news app; and others.

iOS 9 has officially launched on September 16, 2015. Apple unveiled its plans to add loyalty cards to its mobile payment service in June 2015.