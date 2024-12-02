Integral receives USD 15 mln funding from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

According to Integral, the investment means it can push its cloud-based FX technology platform to more banks, brokers, and asset managers.

Integral will look to push its Open Currency Exchange (OCX), an FX venue to let participants use a single integrated network of liquidity. It will also seek to get more customers for BankFX.

Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital is the private investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management. It has completed investments in over 190 companies.