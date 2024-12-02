Instamojo launches InstaPay to collect online payments with username

With Instapay, the sender just needs to have person’s instamojo username to make payments, according to the reports of trak.in. Instapay does not need one’s bank account or any other details, except username. Customers just share their Instamojo username and let the payee make payments to it. From the payee’s perspective, they can use various payment methods including debit/credit cards or internet banking.

The payments made on Instapay are then transferred to connected bank account of the seller or service provider. The payment could be made through Bank account via NEFT or Credit/Debit card. Once the payment is done successfully, the amount will show up in the dashboard. Anyone can create their account and username on Instamojo and start collecting payments. They generally charge 1.9% for every successful sale on Instamojo.