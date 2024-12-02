Insider achieves Unicorn status

Other investors participating in the latest funding round include Sequoia Capital, Riverwood Capital, Private Equity, and Endeavor Catalyst.

Australia-based Insider helps over 1,000 leading enterprise brands and high-growth startups to accelerate digital growth through enhanced cross-channel customer experiences. The company counts for worldwide-established clients, including Samsung, GAP, Vodafone, Santander, Toyota, IKEA, MAC, Marks & Spencer, and Estée Lauder.

According to the Unicorn, the additional capital will be used to fuel its global expansion, enhance its core technology, and scale global sales. As a startup created by female entrepreneurs, Insider plans to open over 2,000 new job positions until 2026, focusing on female engineers, to reduce gender gap payments and provide equal business opportunities.