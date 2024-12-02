InPost sets off parcel locker network in Ukraine

The company is installing new automated parcel collection and drop-off points at 16 locations in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, by the end of March 2015, postandparcel.info reports. The expansion will take the network in Kiev to a total of 40 machines.

The “easyPack” machines, which allow consumers to pick up online purchases outside office hours when they cannot be at home to receive parcels, are being deployed at various supermarket outlets. InPost, part of the Integer.pl Group, said it would be working with cosmetics retailers Avon and Oriflame, among others, to improve the convenience of ecommerce deliveries.

The Polish company said the ecommerce market in Ukraine was predicted to grow to as much as USD 1 billion in a country around 45 million people. The firm said its 24 existing parcel locker terminals in Kiev saw volumes growing by 1400% in 2014. InPost now claims to have around 4,000 of its parcel locker terminals installed around the world, with plans to deploy a further 6,000.