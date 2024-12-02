Ingenico to support Funidelias international payments

To operate, the growing online marketplace required an international payments partner that could manage sporadic transaction influxes, while ensuring data security. With a choice of 14 local payment methods, Ingenico ensures that Funidelia is able to sell across borders and handle increased peak volumes.

Since the contract began in 2014, Ingenico has become a partner in Funidelia’s international development, helping with the acceptance of payments in diverse regions. It provides an easy setup of new payment methods and delivers a mobile checkout that supports the 70% of Funidelia’s transactions which are currently made on mobile. Funidelia operates in 32 European markets and is looking to expand further across the globe.

