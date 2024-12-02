Ingenico to roll out its first Android-based POS

This device was designed to complement the Telium Tetra offer and further integrate the business and payment ecosystems.

This launch represents the third stage of a strategy to achieve greater integration of payment acceptance solutions and business services. Ingenico first opened its Telium Tetra OS to HTML5 apps, then launched the Integrated POS combining a Telium Tetra terminal and any tablet on the market. Soon the Group will extend its offer with an all-in-one solution available to the entire Android community.

The APOS is Android-based and portable. It features a 5.5 full touchscreen, a front and rear camera and enables all payment methods (EMV chip and pin, mag stripe and contactless/NFC).

More than that, the company claims that the solution is secure at its core and PCI 4.1 certified, the APOS protects card holders’ data while remaining open to business apps developed on web standards and addresses a wide range of use cases.