Ingenico, Paymentsense roll out mobile payment solution in UK

Due to the agreement, UK merchants of all sizes will be able to bring the point of sale directly to their customers with a new payment device, easily integrated into their existing POS systems.

Using Ingenico’s Link/2500 mobile payment device, connected via Paymentsense’s Connect software, retailers can implement a mobile checkout experience without complex integration or major system changes. Consumers can pay with contactless, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or with the traditional cards.

The technology behind the solution combines Ingenico’s new Link2500 payment device with an API connecting directly to Paymentsense’s proven cloud-based Connect solution.

