Ingenico launches mPOS to assist Small Merchants with EMV migration

The Moby/3000 wirelessly pairs with Android and iOS smartphones and tablets using Bluetooth 4.0, offering future-proofed connectivity to all of the latest mobile devices, including those without audio jacks, such as Apple’s new iPhone 7.

The Moby/3000 is available at a similar price point to magstripe-only card readers, enabling merchant service providers (MSPs), independent sales organizations (ISOs) and independent software vendors (ISVs) to maintain their current business models, rather than having to charge merchants a higher price for an EMV-enabled device.

Additional features and benefits of the Moby/3000 include: EMV chip card and magstripe readers to accept all forms of card-based payments in the US, the device is compatible with virtually any iOS or Android device and has EMV Level 1 and 2 contact certification.