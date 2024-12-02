Ingenico launches mPOS solution for mobile wallet transactions

Ingenico Mobile Solutions has developed the RP170c that gives small merchants a solution for contactless payment acceptance by providing support for both magstripe contactless and EMV contactless cards.

The RP170c is fully compatible with the Ingenico Mobile Solutions m-commerce platform including their mPOS application, management portals and gateway to accept all of the latest NFC payment methods, including Apple Pay, as well as all Visa and MasterCard contactless cards, whether they are EMV or magstripe. As for any mPOS solutions deployed by Ingenico Mobile Solutions, the RP170c-based solution can also be white labeled for merchants or channel partners reselling the solution that want to emphasize their own brand.

Additional features of the RP170c include NFC/contactless reader and dual track magnetic stripe reader (MSR) in one unit; compatible with virtually any iOS or Android device and connects via a 3.5mm standard audio jack; EMV Level 1 contactless certification; certified for qVSD and MSD (Visa), plus M/Stripe and M/Chip (MasterCard); and others.