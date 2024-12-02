Ingenico implements Google Pay Smart Tap

By simply holding their phones to NFC POS terminals, consumers can transmit loyalty cards, gift cards and offers with Google Pay. The solution is expected to increase the use of loyalty programmes during the payment process and to streamline the opt-in process for consumers by limiting the opt-in information required via tap to enroll.

The solution is suitable for merchants as it is aimed to reduce the complexity of managing loyalty programmes.

