Ingenico Group receives the first nexo certification for its centralised payment solution

Nexo’s new-generation standards provide a set of coherent specifications for card payment acceptance. These international standards look to replace those in force in each country. In an environment where commerce is being conducted in an increasingly multi-country and multi-channel way, they offer merchants the following features:

Standard systems for international card acceptance that are faster to put in place,

Simplified integration with checkout systems,

A wider range of banking partners from which to choose.

Ingenico Group has obtained the first nexo certification for its centralised management solution for card payments, which reflects the Group’s investment in supporting merchants and developing adapted solutions for international, cross-channel payments.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.