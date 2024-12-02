Ingenico Group launches open payment system in Italy

The Lombard railway company, which owns 2300 trains connecting Milan to the main towns of the region, intended to simplify travels for its customers using the Malpensa Express and increase the number of payment methods accepted on this service.

Ingenico’s solution includes hardware, software, consultancy and maintenance services. A contactless/NFC payment module, the iUC180B, is also integrated into turnstiles. The solution provides fare payment at the gate and removes the need to wait in line at ticket counters or vending machines.

