Ingenico Group launches Ingenico ePayments brand

Ingenico Group’s online and mobile commerce division combines the former Ogone and GlobalCollect organizations, merging capabilities and offerings, and providing merchants around the world with enhanced products and services. The launch of the Ingenico ePayments brand now completes the integration process and enhances the Group’s position within the ePayments industry.

Working closely with clients and partners, Ingenico ePayments enables over 150 different payment methods in more than 170 countries. It offers merchants data analytics through its business intelligence tool Elevate, as well as fraud management solutions and cross-border commerce expertise. Ingenico ePayments also provides integration and mobile-optimised checkout solutions through Ingenico Connect, making merchants to offer payment options on more devices.

Ingenico Group is a global payment services provider offering solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best known global brands.

Ingenico ePayments is the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group. We connect merchants and consumers, enabling businesses everywhere to go further beyond today’s boundaries and creating the future of global commerce.

