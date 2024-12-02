Ingenico ePayments partners iguama for payments support in LATAM

Ingenico ePayments will begin processing iguama’s payments in Guatemala, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Chile, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Peru, and Honduras. The partnership will gradually expand to include all countries across the region, enabling all of iguama’s customers to pay for purchases using their preferred payment methods and preferred currencies.

iguama is a cross-border mall in Latin America that targets that region exclusively. They enable US stores to sell into Latin America online by addressing the local marketing, customer service, logistics and pricing requirements. And, starting in January 2016, Ingenico ePayments will enable iguama’s retailers to accept payments from their customers.

Ingenico ePayments has the greatest geographic coverage in the region and with its payment technologies and support. Ingenico ePayments will be processing all credit cards and alternatives in all Latin American currencies and USD, helping iguama’s US-based retailers increase cross-border selling and offer the currencies that customers want.

For more information about Ingenico, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.