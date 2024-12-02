Ingenico ePayments partners Cabify in Latin America

Cabify, founded in 2011, has received more than USD 150 million in investments. Cabify currently has offices in 12 countries and more than 33 cities across Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.

From October 2016, Ingenico ePayments exclusively processes both service and gateway payments for Cabify. Consumers will be offered credit card in-app purchasing as the primary payment option, and as the business expands over the region in the next few months, new currencies and payment methods will be added to ensure that consumers will have payment options tailored to their preferences.

With customers all around Latin America, Ingenico’s portfolio of key local payment methods and cross-border processing capabilities will help Cabify to increase transaction conversion rates, resulting in increased revenue and a secure payment experience for consumers.

Cabify operates in many different countries, with diverse banking and payment systems and consumer cultures. As such, it was crucial for Cabify to partner with a payments company that could offer a wide and comprehensive solution set.

For more information about Ingenico ePayments, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.