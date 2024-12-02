Ingenico ePayments, Canvas Holidays to streamline payments in Europe

Canvas provides for more than 50 years action-packed family camping trips across Europe with customers traveling from the UK, Ireland, Germany, Holland and Belgium to the Netherlands, and was looking to grow its customer base further in Europe with the payments provider’s support for localised payment options tailored to varying payment cultures. The company was also in search for more alternative channels and payment plans as it manifested interest into mobile and tablet shopping.

In the Netherlands, customers are now able to use iDeal as payment method, while in Germany and Belgium, Sofort and Mister Cash have also proved to be popular among customers, according to the press release.