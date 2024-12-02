Ingenico and Trustly partner for online bank transactions

The collaboration will see Ingenico expand its range of online payment solutions and enhance its position in 26 European countries, with online banking payment method now integrated into Ingenico’s payment platform.

Ingenico’s merchants can now get paid by their customers through a bank transfer, receiving real-time confirmation after the checkout process has been completed. Merchants will also benefit from Trustly’s refund functionality. This removes administrative complexity for merchants while allowing consumers to get fast refunds, helping cut chargeback rates.

According to Trustly, 93% of European citizens use their bank accounts as their primary funding source. Meanwhile, 44% of all Europeans with access to a bank account regularly use internet banking – a figure that is rising significantly every year as digital innovation and access accelerates.

