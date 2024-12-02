Ingenico and Demandware LINK enter partnership

This partnership will give Demandware online merchants access to Ingenico’s end-to-end solution which includes a secure multi-channel payments solution offering a wide range of international and local payment methods, and a fraud prevention solution.

Ingenico Group is a global provider of solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world’s largest payment acceptance network, the company delivers payment solutions with a local, national and international scope.

The Demandware LINK Technology Partner Program provides Demandware clients with commerce technologies and applications. Demandware allows retailers to adopt third-party technologies.